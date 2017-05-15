Sri Lanka court issues order against ...

Sri Lanka court issues order against university students' protest, students to defy the order

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 17, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has issued an order banning a protest planned by the Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna affiliated student union, Inter University Students Federation and the Student Activists Committee of the Medical Faculty in Colombo. Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe issued the order following a request made by Police stating that the protest will lead to hindrances to peace and daily activities of the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC