Sri Lanka court issues order against university students' protest, students to defy the order
May 17, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has issued an order banning a protest planned by the Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna affiliated student union, Inter University Students Federation and the Student Activists Committee of the Medical Faculty in Colombo. Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe issued the order following a request made by Police stating that the protest will lead to hindrances to peace and daily activities of the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC