Sri Lanka court issues order against university students' protest, students to defy the order

May 17, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has issued an order banning a protest planned by the Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna affiliated student union, Inter University Students Federation and the Student Activists Committee of the Medical Faculty in Colombo. Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe issued the order following a request made by Police stating that the protest will lead to hindrances to peace and daily activities of the public.

