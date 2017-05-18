Sri Lanka betting big on renewable energy through competitive bidding route

Colombo, May 21 - With abundant wind and solar power potential, Sri Lanka is betting big on these electricity sources through competitive bidding for projects, a top government official in the power ministry said. The projects include a 100 MW floating solar power project on a reservoir, 60 MW of wind power on a distributed basis of 1 MW each, 100 MW wind and others totalling over 700 MW.

