Sri Lanka betting big on renewable en...

Sri Lanka betting big on renewable energy through competitive bidding route

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Colombo, May 21 - With abundant wind and solar power potential, Sri Lanka is betting big on these electricity sources through competitive bidding for projects, a top government official in the power ministry said. The projects include a 100 MW floating solar power project on a reservoir, 60 MW of wind power on a distributed basis of 1 MW each, 100 MW wind and others totalling over 700 MW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC