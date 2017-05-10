Sri Lanka at the Sheraton
Continuing its commendable decision to showcase different cuisines, the Sheraton Tel Aviv Hotel is now offering a Sri Lankan festival, which will run until May 20. The Sri Lankan ambassador, H.E. Selvaraj Periyasamy Pillai, invited guests to a dinner composed of typical Sri Lankan ingredients and, at the champagne reception, showed a film that presented some of the tourist attractions of the beautiful island in the Indian Ocean that he represents here. Relations between Israel and Sri Lanka have had their ups and downs since the two countries exchanged ambassadors in 1957, but at the present time they are definitely on an up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC