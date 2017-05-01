Sri Lanka arrests 5 Indian fishermen ...

Sri Lanka arrests 5 Indian fishermen in northern seas

The Sri Lanka Navy on Monday arrested five Indian fishermen for poaching illegally in the seas of Mannar in the island's north, the navy media unit said here. The navy said that the arrested fishermen and fishing dhow were handed over to the Mannar Assistant Directorate of Fisheries for onward legal action.

Chicago, IL

