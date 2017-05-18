Sri Lanka: Anti-Terror Bill Revives C...

Sri Lanka: Anti-Terror Bill Revives Concerns of Abuse

Sri Lanka's latest counterterrorism bill falls far short of the government's pledges to the United Nations Human Rights Council to end abusive detention without charge, Human Rights Watch said today. The Cabinet approved the third draft of the Counter Terrorism Act on May 3, 2017, but no parliamentary vote has been set.

