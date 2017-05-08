Special traffic plan in Sri Lankan ca...

Special traffic plan in Sri Lankan capital on May 11, 12 due to Indian PM's visit

May 09, Colombo: A special traffic plan will be in effect in Colombo during the visit of Indian Prime Minister, who will arrive here for the UN International Vesak Festival, Police Headquarters said. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at BIA at 6.00 p.m. on 11th May. According to the Police, all the following routes and the by-roads will be closed during the times he is travelling.

