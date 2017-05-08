Special traffic plan in Sri Lankan capital on May 11, 12 due to Indian PM's visit
May 09, Colombo: A special traffic plan will be in effect in Colombo during the visit of Indian Prime Minister, who will arrive here for the UN International Vesak Festival, Police Headquarters said. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at BIA at 6.00 p.m. on 11th May. According to the Police, all the following routes and the by-roads will be closed during the times he is travelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC