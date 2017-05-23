Should India Relook Its Neighbourhood...

Should India Relook Its Neighbourhood Policy?

India needs to enhance its engagement with the neighbours to fulfil its vision for shared growth and prosperity - a key mantra of the nation's neighbourhood policy. Questions are being raised about India's neighbourhood policy after the majority of its neighbours participated in China's One Belt One Road summit held on May 14-15.

Chicago, IL

