Rescuers scramble to save woman trapped in Sri Lanka building collapse
Rescuers were digging through rubble trying to save a woman they feared was trapped inside a collapsed wedding reception hall in the Sri Lankan capital on Friday, officials said after confirming that one man had been killed and 23 injured. Police said construction work was under way to expand the five-storey building in Colombo when it collapsed on Thursday.
