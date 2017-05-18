Rescuers scramble to save woman trapp...

Rescuers scramble to save woman trapped in Sri Lanka building collapse

5 hrs ago

Rescuers were digging through rubble trying to save a woman they feared was trapped inside a collapsed wedding reception hall in the Sri Lankan capital on Friday, officials said after confirming that one man had been killed and 23 injured. Police said construction work was under way to expand the five-storey building in Colombo when it collapsed on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

