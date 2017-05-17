Rajinikanth evades questions on Sri Lankan Tamils

Chennai , May 18 : Refraining from commenting on any issue related to Sri Lankan Tamils, superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday evaded question on Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, which is observed by Sri Lankan Tamils. The day is regarded by Sri Lankan Tamils as a remembrance for those, who died in the final stages of the Sri Lankan Civil War.

