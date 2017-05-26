Rain-triggered mudslides in Sri Lanka...

Rain-triggered mudslides in Sri Lanka kill 13 people

By Associated Press Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed at least 13 people with four others missing, a minister said Friday. A woman uses an umbrella as she walks during a heavy downpour in Colombo on May 26, 2017.

