President's visit to boost Australia - Sri Lanka Ties

May 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Australia enjoy strong bilateral relations, and the current state visit of President Maithripala Sirisena will give them a quantum jump, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Australia, Somasundaram Skandakumar said. Bilateral cooperation has steadily improved over the years and spread into new areas of cooperation in recent years he said further, in an exclusive interview with the President's Media Division yesterday.

