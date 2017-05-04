President flays doctors' strike actio...

President flays doctors' strike action despite measures taken to resolve SAITM issue

May 05, Colombo:

May 05, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says it is highly regrettable that some people due to their political agendas have resorted to strikes when steps have been taken to resolve the controversial issue of South Asian Institute of Medicine and Technology . Speaking at a function in Anuradhapura on Friday, the President urged the medical students not to be political paws and to complete their medical education successfully for their benefit as well as for the sake of the nation.

Chicago, IL

