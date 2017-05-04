President flays doctors' strike action despite measures taken to resolve SAITM issue
May 05, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says it is highly regrettable that some people due to their political agendas have resorted to strikes when steps have been taken to resolve the controversial issue of South Asian Institute of Medicine and Technology . Speaking at a function in Anuradhapura on Friday, the President urged the medical students not to be political paws and to complete their medical education successfully for their benefit as well as for the sake of the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC