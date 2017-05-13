PM wraps up 2-day Lanka visit; heads for home

After inaugurating the hospital, when Modi said health and well being of people of Sri Lanka "is a shared priority" then he actually was sending message to the Sri Lankan non-Buddhist Tamils that India cares for them, who are a minority in Sinhalese-Buddhist dominated country. A senior Sri Lankan government official has said that China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month has been rejected and it is "unlikely" that the government would agree to China's request to dock the submarine at any time, given India's concerns, the Colombo Page reported.

