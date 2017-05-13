PM wraps up 2-day Lanka visit; heads for home
After inaugurating the hospital, when Modi said health and well being of people of Sri Lanka "is a shared priority" then he actually was sending message to the Sri Lankan non-Buddhist Tamils that India cares for them, who are a minority in Sinhalese-Buddhist dominated country. A senior Sri Lankan government official has said that China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month has been rejected and it is "unlikely" that the government would agree to China's request to dock the submarine at any time, given India's concerns, the Colombo Page reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC