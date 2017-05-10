PM Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka today: ...

PM Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka today: Here's his full schedule

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his Sri Lanka visit is "a sign of strong relationship." Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's two-day visit to Sri Lanka, beginning Thursday, is "a sign of strong relationship" between the two SAARC nations, he said earlier this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC