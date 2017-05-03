Pakistan naval ship arrives at Sri La...

Pakistan naval ship arrives at Sri Lanka port on a goodwill mission

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, ceremonially welcomed the Pakistan Naval Ship Zulfiquar arrived at the Port of Colombo Thursday, May 04, on a goodwill visit. The Commanding Officer of the PNS Zulfiquar, Captain Faisal Javeed Sheikh and the Commanding Officer, Commander Munawar Abbas Saqlain of Pakistan Maritime Surveillance Ship Dasht, which arrived on Wednesday called on the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne at the Naval Headquarters and held discussions on matters of bilateral importance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC