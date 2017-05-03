Pakistan naval ship arrives at Sri Lanka port on a goodwill mission

May 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, ceremonially welcomed the Pakistan Naval Ship Zulfiquar arrived at the Port of Colombo Thursday, May 04, on a goodwill visit. The Commanding Officer of the PNS Zulfiquar, Captain Faisal Javeed Sheikh and the Commanding Officer, Commander Munawar Abbas Saqlain of Pakistan Maritime Surveillance Ship Dasht, which arrived on Wednesday called on the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne at the Naval Headquarters and held discussions on matters of bilateral importance.

