Pakistan calls on Sri Lanka to work jointly to achieve regional peace and stability

May 03, Islamabad: Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to enhance corporation in various fields and jointly work jointly for achieving regional peace and stability, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said today. Prime Minister Sharif expressed his views on the relationship between the two countries when Sri Lanka Army Commander Lieutenant General Crishanthe de Silva, called on the Pakistani leader at the PM House today in Islamabad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.