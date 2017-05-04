Over 200 unions are not supporting GM...

Over 200 unions are not supporting GMOA strike tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 04, Colombo: Over 200 Trade Unions in Sri Lanka have assured that they will not support the work strike planned for tomorrow by the state doctors' union Government Medical Officers' Association . The GMOA announced today that it will launch a 24-hour countrywide strike on Friday over the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine issue and several trade unions attached to the health, education and railway sectors will join them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC