Over 200 unions are not supporting GMOA strike tomorrow
May 04, Colombo: Over 200 Trade Unions in Sri Lanka have assured that they will not support the work strike planned for tomorrow by the state doctors' union Government Medical Officers' Association . The GMOA announced today that it will launch a 24-hour countrywide strike on Friday over the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine issue and several trade unions attached to the health, education and railway sectors will join them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC