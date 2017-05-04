Over 200 unions are not supporting GMOA strike tomorrow

May 04, Colombo: Over 200 Trade Unions in Sri Lanka have assured that they will not support the work strike planned for tomorrow by the state doctors' union Government Medical Officers' Association . The GMOA announced today that it will launch a 24-hour countrywide strike on Friday over the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine issue and several trade unions attached to the health, education and railway sectors will join them.

