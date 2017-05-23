No reports of Sri Lankan casualties i...

No reports of Sri Lankan casualties in attack on Manchester Arena: foreign ministry

1 min ago

The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that there had been no reports yet of any Sri Lankan casualties in the deadly attack on Manchester Arena in Britain. Foreign Ministry officials said that they were closely monitoring the situation and were in touch with its embassy in Britain.

Chicago, IL

