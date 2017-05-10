Nepali President arrives in Sri Lanka to participate in Vesak celebrations

May 13, Colombo: Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari arrived in Sri Lanka this morning at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to participate in the International Vesak celebrations. Upon arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, President Bhandari was welcomed by Sri Lankan Minister for Justice and Buddha Sasana, Wijayadasa Rajapakshe, Minister for Foreign Employment, Thalatha Athukorala, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Harsha de Silva and high-level officers of the Foreign Ministry.

