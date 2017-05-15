Nepal President concludes Sri Lanka v...

Nepal President concludes Sri Lanka visit

May 16, Colombo: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari who arrived in Sri Lanka on a four day visit to participate in the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations as the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony, left the island Tuesday. Sri Lanka Minister of Justice and Buddha asana Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe accompanied the Nepali President to the Bandaranaike International Airport and sent her off.

Chicago, IL

