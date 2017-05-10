Narendra Modi invokes MGR, Muttiah Muralitharan in address to Tamil community in Sri Lanka
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressing the Indian Origin Tamil Community, at Norwood Grounds, Dickoya, in Sri Lanka on May 12, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Indian-origin Tamil community at Norwood Grounds in Dickoya town of Sri Lanka and assured them that India will support their endeavours towards peace and prosperity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC