My 21 years as an illegal immigrant i...

My 21 years as an illegal immigrant in Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Rangi witnessed unspeakable horrors in Sri Lanka, but his relief on arriving in Hong Kong has turned to despair as he waits for his asylum application to be processed Hong Kong refugee Rangi was 14 when civil war broke out in Sri Lanka. From among his classmates, he is one of a few survivors; many were slaughtered by the Sri Lankan army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC