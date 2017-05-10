My 21 years as an illegal immigrant in Hong Kong
Rangi witnessed unspeakable horrors in Sri Lanka, but his relief on arriving in Hong Kong has turned to despair as he waits for his asylum application to be processed Hong Kong refugee Rangi was 14 when civil war broke out in Sri Lanka. From among his classmates, he is one of a few survivors; many were slaughtered by the Sri Lankan army.
