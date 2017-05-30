Mudslide, floods in Sri Lanka kill 25...

Mudslide, floods in Sri Lanka kill 25; 42 missing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: SFGate

Sri Lankan landslide survivors watch military rescue efforts at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed more than a dozen people with four others missing, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC