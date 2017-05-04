Modi to meet Indian-origin tea workers during Sri Lanka visit

NEW DELHI: In a move that has come to characterise his visits overseas, Prime minister Narendra Modi will connect with Indian-origin tea workers in Sri Lanka when he travels there on May 12. Modi will be chief guest for the UN Vesak Day celebrations in Sri Lanka, one of the ways India is trying to reclaim its Buddhist heritage and part of the larger plan of using Buddhism to build linkages within Asia. India has built a hospital for the use of these tea workers in Dickoya, where Modi will address these workers while handing over the hospital.

