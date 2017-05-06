Modi should get TN fishermen, boats released: Stalin
Chennai; Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka later this month should secure the release of five Tamilnadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy and 134 boats seized, DMK working president M K Stalin said. Referring to the recent arrest of five fishermen of Ramanathapuram and assault of four Nagapattinam fishermen, allegedly by Sri Lankan Navy personnel, he said the State's fisherfolk who put to sea to eke out their livelihood were living in fright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC