Modi should get TN fishermen, boats released: Stalin

Chennai; Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka later this month should secure the release of five Tamilnadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy and 134 boats seized, DMK working president M K Stalin said. Referring to the recent arrest of five fishermen of Ramanathapuram and assault of four Nagapattinam fishermen, allegedly by Sri Lankan Navy personnel, he said the State's fisherfolk who put to sea to eke out their livelihood were living in fright.

