Marangoni sells solid tire assets to Onyx

Marangoni S.p.A. has sold its solid tire manufacturing and distribution assets to Onyx Group , a Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based diversified entity with holdings in transportation, engineering and trading. The deal - an extension of a cooperation agreement the two companies signed in January - includes a provision for Maranangoni to provide Onyx with tires made at its Rovereto plant as well as rights to the Marangoni brand name related to solid tires along with the Jumbo, Forza, Eltor and Quickmont trademarks.

