Malaysian mission plans to bring in US$ 300 million investment to Sri Lanka

May 23, Colombo: The Malaysian government and the private sector are exploring avenues to bring in nearly US$ 300 million foreign direct investment into Sri Lanka, the Malaysian envoy says. Malaysian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah says the High Commission is working on getting US $ 200-300 million FDI to Sri Lanka on theme parks and other leisure sectors and in power sector over the next few years.

