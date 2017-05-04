Land dispute delays Sri Lanka tire plant
Plans to build a car tire plant in Sri Lanka have become bogged down in a fight over the sale of land for the $78 million project. proposed plan t was unveiled in January by Nandana Jayadewa Lokuwithana, a businessman and head of UAE-based Ceylon Steel Corp. The facility, it was announced, would be established in Sri Lanka's Horana district, under the auspices of Rigid Tyre Corp Ltd. and employ used equipment from Italy's Marangoni Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
