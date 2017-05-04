Land dispute delays Sri Lanka tire plant

Land dispute delays Sri Lanka tire plant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tire Business

Plans to build a car tire plant in Sri Lanka have become bogged down in a fight over the sale of land for the $78 million project. proposed plan t was unveiled in January by Nandana Jayadewa Lokuwithana, a businessman and head of UAE-based Ceylon Steel Corp. The facility, it was announced, would be established in Sri Lanka's Horana district, under the auspices of Rigid Tyre Corp Ltd. and employ used equipment from Italy's Marangoni Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC