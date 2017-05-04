Invest Sri Lanka forums spark renewed...

Invest Sri Lanka forums spark renewed interest among Australian Investors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 08, Colombo: Foreign inflows originating from Australia have recorded a marked improvement during the month of April, recording a surge since the recently conducted Invest Sri Lanka Investor Forums in Australia, the Colombo Stock exchange said in a media statement. The daily average inflows, originating from Australia since the forum, has improved to Rs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC