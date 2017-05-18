Indian naval ship Sumedha arrives at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port
May 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval customs ceremonially welcomed the Indian Navy Indian Naval Ship Sumedha arrived at the Port of Colombo on Sunday on a three day official visit. During the stay of the advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Indian Navy, its crew is scheduled to take part in an array of programs including training exercises, display of cultural performances and friendly sporting events organized by their Sri Lankan counterparts, the Navy Media Unit said.
