Indian handcraft exhibition in Colombo provide a platform for Sri Lankan artisans

May 25, Colombo: Indian handcraft exhibition Shilpa Kala - 2017 opened in Sri Lanka today provides a platform for Sri Lankan artisans, India's High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. Addressing the opening ceremony of the Shilpa Kala - 2017 in Colombo today with Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, as the Chief Guest, the High Commissioner said Shilpa Kala will showcase the best of traditional handicrafts from both India and Sri Lanka and will also emphasize the confluence of cultures that underlie the handicrafts traditions in both countries.

