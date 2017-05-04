Indian fishermen find Sri Lanka border stone on 7th shoal of Adam's Bridge

May 07, Colombo: Indian fishermen of Rameswaram fishing near the 'Adams Bridge' in the narrow Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka on Friday for the first time have found a border stone put up by Sri Lanka on the seventh islet of the chain of islets in shallow seas. The fishermen have found the border stone with the words 'Sri Lanka' inscribed on it and with the Island-government's official emblem on top installed on the seventh of the chain of limestone shoals in the 'Adams Bridge' area in the shallow seas off Dhanushkodi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.