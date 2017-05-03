India to provide US$ 45 million loan assistance to rehabilitate Sri...

India to provide US$ 45 million loan ...

May 03, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has received approval from the cabinet of ministers to obtain financial assistance from India to rehabilitate the Kankasanthurai harbor in the North. India's EXIM Bank has agreed to provide a US$ 45.27 million loan to Sri Lanka for the project which will be handled by Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

