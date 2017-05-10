India, Sri Lanka navies complete Join...

India, Sri Lanka navies complete Joint hydrographic Survey

May 12, Colombo: The India and Sri Lanka Navies have successfully completed the joint oceanographic survey conducted by them off the Southern Coast of Sri Lanka and handed over the survey charts to the Commander of the Navy today. The joint Hydrographic survey conducted by the Indian Navy Hydrographic Department and Sri Lanka Navy Hydrographic Service from 29 March to 11 May 2017 in the southern seas extended from Colombo to Sangamankanda in the East.

