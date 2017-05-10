India, Sri Lanka navies complete Joint hydrographic Survey
May 12, Colombo: The India and Sri Lanka Navies have successfully completed the joint oceanographic survey conducted by them off the Southern Coast of Sri Lanka and handed over the survey charts to the Commander of the Navy today. The joint Hydrographic survey conducted by the Indian Navy Hydrographic Department and Sri Lanka Navy Hydrographic Service from 29 March to 11 May 2017 in the southern seas extended from Colombo to Sangamankanda in the East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC