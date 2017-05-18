India offers Ayush Scholarships to Sri Lankan students for higher education in traditional medicine

May 18, Colombo: The High Commission of India in Colombo has announced scholarships to Sri Lankan nationals under the Ayush Scholarship Scheme for UG/PG/PhD courses in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy for the academic year 2017-18. The government of India selects meritorious Sri Lankan nationals for award of these scholarships in consultation with the Ministry of Higher Education , Government of Sri Lanka.

