India offers Ayush Scholarships to Sri Lankan students for higher education in traditional medicine

May 18, Colombo: The High Commission of India in Colombo has announced scholarships to Sri Lankan nationals under the Ayush Scholarship Scheme for UG/PG/PhD courses in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy for the academic year 2017-18. The government of India selects meritorious Sri Lankan nationals for award of these scholarships in consultation with the Ministry of Higher Education , Government of Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

