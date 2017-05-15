India mission organizes Yoga Road Show in Sri Lanka

May 15, Colombo: The Indian mission in Sri Lanka is organizing a Yoga Road Show to mark the United Nations International Day of Yoga 2017. Indian Cultural Centre, High Commission of India, Colombo will be organizing the Yoga Road Show as a curtain raiser to 3rd International Day of Yoga from 20th May to 25th May 2017 island wide in Sri Lanka in association with Astanga Yoga Mandir and Institute of Human Excellence.

