India, Japan joint venture to set up USD 250 million LNG import terminal in Sri Lanka

May 24, Colombo: India and Japan in a joint venture plan to set up a USD 250 million LNG import terminal in Sri Lanka. An LNG terminal with a floating storage regasification unit in Kerawalapitiya was identified as a project to be undertaken in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by India and Sri Lanka during Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to New Delhi in April this year.

