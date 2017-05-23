India, Japan joint venture to set up ...

India, Japan joint venture to set up USD 250 million LNG import terminal in Sri Lanka

May 24, Colombo: India and Japan in a joint venture plan to set up a USD 250 million LNG import terminal in Sri Lanka. An LNG terminal with a floating storage regasification unit in Kerawalapitiya was identified as a project to be undertaken in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by India and Sri Lanka during Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to New Delhi in April this year.

Chicago, IL

