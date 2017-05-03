IMF reaches Staff-Level Agreement on the Second Review of Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility

May 03, Washington, DC: After constructive discussions with Sri Lankan authorities during the visit to Colombo in March, and more recently during the Spring Meetings, the International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement on the second review under an economic reform program supported by a three-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement. "The IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lankan authorities on the second review under an economic reform program supported by a three-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement, subject to the completion of a prior action by the authorities and the approval of the IMF Executive Board," the IMF staff team issuing a statement in Washington, DC said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.