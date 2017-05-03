IMF reaches Staff-Level Agreement on ...

IMF reaches Staff-Level Agreement on the Second Review of Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 03, Washington, DC: After constructive discussions with Sri Lankan authorities during the visit to Colombo in March, and more recently during the Spring Meetings, the International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement on the second review under an economic reform program supported by a three-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement. "The IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lankan authorities on the second review under an economic reform program supported by a three-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement, subject to the completion of a prior action by the authorities and the approval of the IMF Executive Board," the IMF staff team issuing a statement in Washington, DC said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC