Heavy rain and floods in Sri Lanka leave 91 dead, government says
At least 91 people are dead and more than 100 are missing after heavy monsoon rains drenched Sri Lanka's southwest, the country's Disaster Management Centre said Friday. The districts most affected were Ratnapura, 100 km southeast of Colombo and Kalutara, about 40 km south of the capital, which both had a series of landslides after the monsoon rains.
