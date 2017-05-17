Group who helped Snowden denied Hong ...

Group who helped Snowden denied Hong Kong asylum

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hong Kong authorities have rejected asylum requests from a group of refugees who sheltered Edward Snowden four years ago, in what their lawyer said is retaliation for helping the former NSA contractor, The Associated Press reports. Immigration officials in the southern Chinese city denied the applications by the four adults and three children from Sri Lanka and the Philippines, Robert Tibbo said Monday, May 15. Snowden hid out in Hong Kong for two weeks in June 2013 after he leaked documents revealing extensive U.S. government surveillance.

