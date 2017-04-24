Government hopes to realize President Premadasa's vision for a Sri...
May 01, Colombo: The present good-governance government hopes to realize the former President R. Premadasa's hope to create a Sri Lanka with national unity and one identity, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today, at a ceremony to mark the 24th commemoration of the former President. "President Premadasa emerged among the people, and he dedicated his life towards serving the people.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
