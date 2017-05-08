GDP, Trade, Markets

Bob Parker, longtime head of GDP accounts at the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal friend, and organizational colleague, helped me develop a simplified approach to understanding the impact of President Trump's policy on trade, as best we know it. Many thanks to him for his guidance.

Chicago, IL

