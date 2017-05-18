EU's GSP+ tax relief to Sri Lanka goe...

EU's GSP+ tax relief to Sri Lanka goes into effect

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 19, Colombo: Exports to Europe from Sri Lanka will be granted the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus tax relief from Friday. The decision by the European Commission to grant GSP+ to Sri Lanka has been printed in the official journal of the European Union on 18 May and Sri Lanka has access to the EU market under the special scheme from May 19. Amending Annex III to Regulation No 978/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council applying a scheme of generalized tariff preferences, it has been entered that On 12 July 2016, the Commission received a GSP+ request from Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC