EU's GSP+ tax relief to Sri Lanka goes into effect

May 19, Colombo: Exports to Europe from Sri Lanka will be granted the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus tax relief from Friday. The decision by the European Commission to grant GSP+ to Sri Lanka has been printed in the official journal of the European Union on 18 May and Sri Lanka has access to the EU market under the special scheme from May 19. Amending Annex III to Regulation No 978/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council applying a scheme of generalized tariff preferences, it has been entered that On 12 July 2016, the Commission received a GSP+ request from Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.