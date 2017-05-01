EU support for freedom of expression in Sri Lanka

May 02, Colombo: The European Union is committed to enhancing the quality of journalism, access to public information and freedom of expression in Sri Lanka, the Delegation of the EU to Sri Lanka and Maldives said today. In a statement issued on Catamaran , a tri-lingual portal publishing work by local journalists, the EU Delegation said the website presents the diverse experiences of people and communities from around Sri Lanka.

