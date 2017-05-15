EU grants Sri Lanka enhanced market access under GSP+ as a reform incentive

May 16, Colombo: The European Union today said it will remove a significant part of the remaining import duties on Sri Lankan products entering the EU market in exchange for the country's commitment to ratify and effectively implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labor conditions, protection of the environment, and good governance. These one-way trade preferences will consist of the full removal of duties on 66% of tariff lines, covering a wide array of products including textiles and fisheries.

