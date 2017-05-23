Eelam: From roar of tiger to scream o...

Eelam: From roar of tiger to scream of butterfly

Today, Eelam is heard only in the occasional slogans of a few regional parties like the MDMK, PMK and VCK It has been eight years since the Sri Lankan civil war ended the bloody way it began with the demand for an independent Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka. Today, Eelam is heard only in the occasional slogans of a few regional parties like the MDMK, PMK and VCK and some fringe organisations and social media where a few young and restless try to reinvent the romanticism of a lost struggle.

