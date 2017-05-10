Drop in prices of essential items and supply boost consumer buying in Sri Lanka during Vesak season

May 10, Colombo: A steep drop in prices of essential items, sustained by steady supplies, has resulted in one of the best Vesak buying seasons for the Sri Lankan consumer, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says. "Our work to control the supply situation starting April 7 on the instructions of the President has brought good results" said Minister Bathiudeen yesterday responding to latest updates from retail and wholesale distributors of Pettah -Colombo's wholesale market epicenter.

