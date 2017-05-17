Dr. Alush Gashi who played a Major role in the independence of Kosovo ...
On this Tamil National Day of Mourning, the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam is pleased to announce that Dr. Alush Gashi who played a significant role in the independence of Kosovo will deliver the 3rd Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture in Los Angeles, USA. Mullivaikal is where over 70,000 Tamils were killed in six months in 2009 and Tamil women were raped by the Sri Lankan Security Forces .
