Don't want to upset India but we can't ignore OBOR: Nepal envoy

Justifying its decision to officially join China's One Belt, One Road project despite opposition from India, Nepal has said that it cannot ignore China as the latter is not just an economic powerhouse but also its neighbour. Talking to TOI, Nepal's ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyaya said India reservations to OBOR were mostly about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and that Nepal had nothing to do with that.

