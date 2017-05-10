Don't want to upset India but we can'...

Don't want to upset India but we can't ignore OBOR: Nepal envoy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Times of India

Justifying its decision to officially join China's One Belt, One Road project despite opposition from India, Nepal has said that it cannot ignore China as the latter is not just an economic powerhouse but also its neighbour. Talking to TOI, Nepal's ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyaya said India reservations to OBOR were mostly about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and that Nepal had nothing to do with that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC