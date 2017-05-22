Coroner knocks care given to asylum seeker

Coroner knocks care given to asylum s...

A SRI LANKAN asylum seeker who died from a severe asthma attack just hours after arriving at the Christmas Island immigration detention centre received inadequate medical care, a WA coroner has found. Arulselvam Velmurugu fled communal riots in Sri Lanka in November 2012 and arrived in Australia almost six months later after two boat journeys and nearly three months in a refugee camp in Sumatra, where deadly fights broke out.

